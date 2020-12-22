Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Is Up 676.73% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 676.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.10 and a high of $695.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $695.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -45.14%.

Currently trading at $649.86, the stock is 8.13% and 30.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58.05 million and changing -6.49% at the moment leaves the stock 109.44% off its SMA200. TSLA registered 701.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 224.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $533.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $390.58.

The stock witnessed a 30.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.19%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 48016 employees, a market worth around $581.35B and $28.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1286.85 and Fwd P/E is 169.37. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 827.02% and -6.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Tesla Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $9.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

2,079 institutions hold shares in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), with 189.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.02% while institutional investors hold 53.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 937.00M, and float is at 758.12M with Short Float at 6.13%. Institutions hold 42.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 52.25 million shares valued at $22.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.51% of the TSLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.28 million shares valued at $18.57 billion to account for 4.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.02 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $16.31 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 34.71 million with a market value of $14.89 billion.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkhorn Zachary, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkhorn Zachary sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $628.59 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57507.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Guillen Jerome M (President, Automotive) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $613.48 per share for $6.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49959.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, DENHOLM ROBYN M (Director) disposed off 43,610 shares at an average price of $609.55 for $26.58 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 6.90% up over the past 12 months. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is 0.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.8% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.