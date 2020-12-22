The incline in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) is -53.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is 7.91% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -10.46% off its SMA200. SENS registered -54.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3951 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4198.

The stock witnessed a 15.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.28%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $109.74M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.96% and -75.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.70%).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.20% in year-over-year returns.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), with 125.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.28% while institutional investors hold 50.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.52M, and float is at 119.52M with Short Float at 19.11%. Institutions hold 24.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 14.56 million shares valued at $5.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.93% of the SENS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 14.15 million shares valued at $5.48 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Delphi Management Partners VIII, L.L.C. which holds 9.85 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $9.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $2.69 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Who are the competitors?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -54.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.71% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.38.