These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is 273.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $11.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -525.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is 13.52% and 91.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.43 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 222.95% off its SMA200. FCEL registered 1101.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 318.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.46.

The stock witnessed a 75.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 279.76%, and is 21.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 17.72% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $64.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1314.78% and -17.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $17.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.40% in year-over-year returns.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 9.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.82% while institutional investors hold 33.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.97M, and float is at 215.99M with Short Float at 16.05%. Institutions hold 32.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 19.0 million shares valued at $40.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.45% of the FCEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.06 million shares valued at $30.09 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.71 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $25.07 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 7.39 million with a market value of $15.82 million.