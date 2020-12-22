These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -11.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $7.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -32.84% lower than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is -2.09% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.38 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.64% off its SMA200. SIRI registered -12.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.92.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.00%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 4534 employees, a market worth around $27.11B and $7.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.74 and Fwd P/E is 23.11. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.53% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $2.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

827 institutions hold shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), with 3.21B shares held by insiders accounting for 75.57% while institutional investors hold 67.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.33B, and float is at 1.04B with Short Float at 17.27%. Institutions hold 16.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 116.63 million shares valued at $625.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.74% of the SIRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 78.49 million shares valued at $420.7 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 50.0 million shares representing 1.18% and valued at over $268.0 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 30.44 million with a market value of $163.15 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYER JAMES E, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MEYER JAMES E sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $6.38 per share for a total of $11.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.83 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that MAFFEI GREGORY B (Director) sold a total of 84,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $5.60 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) disposed off 261,159 shares at an average price of $7.22 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 1,026,787 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban One Inc. (UONE) that is 113.64% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.8% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 170.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.12.