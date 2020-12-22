Things appear to be looking up for Anterix Inc. (ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) is 1.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.26 and a high of $57.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATEX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.47% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.06% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -46.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.94, the stock is 48.10% and 38.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 49.10% at the moment leaves the stock 4.65% off its SMA200. ATEX registered 3.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.36.

The stock witnessed a 53.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.88%, and is 52.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.98% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $761.04M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.16% and -23.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anterix Inc. (ATEX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.72 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.00% year-over-year.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Anterix Inc. (ATEX), with 503.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.88% while institutional investors hold 94.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.35M, and float is at 15.80M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 91.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 5.25 million shares valued at $171.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.01% of the ATEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 1.36 million shares valued at $44.43 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lomas Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.22 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $40.02 million, while Bain Capital Credit, LP holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $26.42 million.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guttman-McCabe Christopher, the company’s Chief Reg & Comm Officer. SEC filings show that Guttman-McCabe Christopher sold 1,590 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $29.75 per share for a total of $47303.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44020.0 shares.

Anterix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Gangeri Elaine (Chief Acc Officer, Treasurer) sold a total of 1,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $30.10 per share for $30642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27298.0 shares of the ATEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, DANIELS LESLIE B (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $57000.0. The insider now directly holds 21,072 shares of Anterix Inc. (ATEX).