This Indicator Is Supporting Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) is 244.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.53% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.27% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.15, the stock is 44.66% and 121.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.96 million and changing 27.26% at the moment leaves the stock 192.80% off its SMA200. LAZR registered 248.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 227.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.97.

The stock witnessed a 231.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.12%, and is 26.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.06% over the week and 19.19% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $10.36B and $17.32M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 271.96% and -26.46% from its 52-week high.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR), with 268.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 12.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 6.15M with Short Float at 16.10%. Institutions hold 11.80% of the Float.