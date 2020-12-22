This Indicator Is Supporting Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is 200.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -58.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -185.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.51, the stock is 10.92% and 62.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76.73 million and changing 9.78% at the moment leaves the stock 72.44% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.74.

The stock witnessed a 50.21% in the last 1 month and is 4.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 12.81% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 2464 employees, a market worth around $52.08B and $999.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 237.58. Distance from 52-week low is 220.34% and -14.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.20%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $300.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), with 227.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.04% while institutional investors hold 13.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 5.77%. Institutions hold 12.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 29.9 million shares valued at $284.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.03% of the PLTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.3 million shares valued at $278.34 million to account for 1.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 24.16 million shares representing 1.64% and valued at over $229.49 million, while Soros Fund Management LLC holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 18.46 million with a market value of $175.35 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karp Alexander C.. SEC filings show that Karp Alexander C. sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $22.38 per share for a total of $28.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.43 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Sankar Shyam sold a total of 80,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $31.39 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.04 million shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Sankar Shyam disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $2.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,117,608 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).