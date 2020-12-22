Top attractive stock of the week – Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 21.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.71 and a high of $65.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $65.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.93% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -15.14% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.48, the stock is 8.19% and 9.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.21 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 16.64% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 20.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.29.

The stock witnessed a 14.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.37%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $185.60B and $39.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.72. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.38% and -1.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $10.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

2,432 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with 1.15B shares held by insiders accounting for 38.91% while institutional investors hold 81.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.98B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 49.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 179.56 million shares valued at $10.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 139.38 million shares valued at $8.32 billion to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 85.04 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $5.08 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 37.08 million with a market value of $2.21 billion.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West W Corey, the company’s Controller, EVP, CAO. SEC filings show that West W Corey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $13.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Daley Dorian (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $61.63 per share for $6.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SELIGMAN NAOMI O (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $60.91 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 45,215 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 52.13% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 40.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.5% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.