Top attractive stock of the week – VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is 100.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 72.01% and 81.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.36 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 125.59% off its SMA200. VTGN registered 69.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7740 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7003.

The stock witnessed a 98.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.20%, and is 84.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.56% over the week and 10.42% over the month.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $69.51M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 360.00% and -6.76% from its 52-week high.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), with 6.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.34% while institutional investors hold 15.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.08M, and float is at 63.59M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 14.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.95 million shares valued at $1.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.63% of the VTGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $98525.0.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SAXE JON S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAXE JON S bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $20700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading 63.65% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.05% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.