United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.94% Upside

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is -49.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $90.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.94% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.69% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.06, the stock is -5.06% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.88 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 27.17% off its SMA200. UAL registered -50.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.29.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.31%, and is -5.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 87887 employees, a market worth around $13.22B and $22.83B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.50% and -51.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$6.54 with sales reaching $3.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.40% in year-over-year returns.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

664 institutions hold shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), with 663.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 62.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.00M, and float is at 290.18M with Short Float at 5.38%. Institutions hold 62.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.37 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the UAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 29.3 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 10.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.11 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $559.71 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 8.81 million with a market value of $306.21 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOOPER MICHELE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOOPER MICHELE J bought 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $49.00 per share for a total of $93091.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3042.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Gebo Kate (EVP HR and Labor Relations) sold a total of 5,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $45.46 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8602.0 shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Jojo Linda P (EVP, Tech & Chief Digital Ofcr) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 8,743 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -31.93% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -16.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.29% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.