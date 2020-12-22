Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) on Track to Reach $23.00 in a Year

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) is 142.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The VLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.61% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -29.21% lower than the price target low of $19.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.68, the stock is 39.23% and 56.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.74 million and changing 22.97% at the moment leaves the stock 64.44% off its SMA200. VLDR registered 144.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.36.

The stock witnessed a 51.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.88%, and is 29.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.03% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -52.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.05% and -24.06% from its 52-week high.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $26.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -439.60% this year.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), with 113.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.27% while institutional investors hold 25.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.49M, and float is at 55.22M with Short Float at 7.78%. Institutions hold 8.35% of the Float.