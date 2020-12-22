VEREIT Inc. (VER) picks momentum as shares drop -4.15%

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) is -22.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.77 and a high of $50.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The VER stock was last observed hovering at around $37.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.87% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.23% off the consensus price target high of $47.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.64% lower than the price target low of $33.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.99, the stock is -3.55% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.38 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 14.07% off its SMA200. VER registered -22.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.98.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.53%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $7.99B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 150.59 and Fwd P/E is 34.28. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.48% and -29.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEREIT Inc. (VER) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEREIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $285.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Top Institutional Holders

591 institutions hold shares in VEREIT Inc. (VER), with 668.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 98.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.34M, and float is at 217.72M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 98.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.15 million shares valued at $979.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.76% of the VER Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 27.85 million shares valued at $905.13 million to account for 2.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.59 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $571.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.87% of the shares totaling 9.5 million with a market value of $308.82 million.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUFRANO GLENN J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RUFRANO GLENN J bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $6.33 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.28 million shares.

VEREIT Inc. (VER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 9.66% up over the past 12 months. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -44.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.61% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.