Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) up 341.79% since start of the year

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 341.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is 87.76% and 102.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 million and changing 6.86% at the moment leaves the stock 174.89% off its SMA200. VUZI registered 326.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 259.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.94.

The stock witnessed a 123.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.45%, and is 83.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.59% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $304.05M and $9.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 932.56% and -4.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $3.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.30% in year-over-year returns.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.23% while institutional investors hold 17.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.84M, and float is at 38.35M with Short Float at 15.85%. Institutions hold 15.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.23 million shares valued at $5.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the VUZI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC with 1.08 million shares valued at $4.94 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 1.46% and valued at over $2.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $2.74 million.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -20.22% down over the past 12 months. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is 13.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.48% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.