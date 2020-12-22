What should you know before buying stock in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) is 1464.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $9.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTBT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $6.25, the stock is -2.21% and 23.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 12.41% at the moment leaves the stock 109.88% off its SMA200. BTBT registered 836.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 352.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.39.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.43%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.56% over the week and 15.53% over the month.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $270.69M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2132.14% and -30.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.60%). The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), with 11.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.65% while institutional investors hold 0.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.38M, and float is at 16.51M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 0.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF with over 40365.0 shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the BTBT Shares outstanding.