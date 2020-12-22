Which institution holds the most shares in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) is 111.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is 38.23% and 29.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 11.79% at the moment leaves the stock 21.75% off its SMA200. LPTX registered 166.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9497.

The stock witnessed a 58.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.06%, and is 28.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $123.43M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.59% and -25.47% from its 52-week high.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $520k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), with 7.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.04% while institutional investors hold 61.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.32M, and float is at 44.00M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 53.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 8.48 million shares valued at $16.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.21% of the LPTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 3.72 million shares valued at $7.36 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $5.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $3.03 million.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.48 million shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 1.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.24% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.