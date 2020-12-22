Which Institutions Own Shares In Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $11.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $11.16, the stock is 5.52% and 8.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 8.45% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.30.

The stock witnessed a 11.60% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.31%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.58% and -2.28% from its 52-week high.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Analyst Forecasts

.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF), with institutional investors hold 63.94% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 63.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MFN Partners Management, LP with over 14.0 million shares valued at $145.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.53% of the WPF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 3.72 million shares valued at $38.53 million to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $36.96 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $29.28 million.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MFN Partners, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MFN Partners, LP bought 207,308 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $10.31 per share for a total of $2.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.0 million shares.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that MFN Partners, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $10.30 per share for $2.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.79 million shares of the WPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MFN Partners, LP (10% Owner) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $5.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,542,457 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF).