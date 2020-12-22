Who are the Institutional Holders in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is -39.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.11 and a high of $71.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $42.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.31% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -16.53% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.95, the stock is 1.49% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.87 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 3.09% off its SMA200. XOM registered -40.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.15.

The stock witnessed a 12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.07%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 74900 employees, a market worth around $180.49B and $195.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.45 and Fwd P/E is 27.28. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.32% and -41.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $46.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

2,850 institutions hold shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), with 3.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 52.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.27B, and float is at 4.22B with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 52.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 356.28 million shares valued at $12.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the XOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 283.71 million shares valued at $9.74 billion to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 218.62 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $7.51 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 1.56% of the shares totaling 66.13 million with a market value of $2.27 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DuCharme Linda D, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that DuCharme Linda D sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $43.50 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Wojnar Theodore J Jr (Vice President) sold a total of 10,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $41.13 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Swiger Andrew P (Senior Vice President) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $33.80 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 1,161,768 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -34.22% down over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is -21.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.65% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 50.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.