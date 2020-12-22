Who are the Institutional Holders in Kopin Corporation (KOPN)?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 550.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -30.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 50.74% and 73.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.33 million and changing 36.65% at the moment leaves the stock 117.53% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 569.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6089 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5042.

The stock witnessed a 91.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.24%, and is 54.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.94% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $202.25M and $34.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1273.68% and 20.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.60%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $9.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Kopin Corporation (KOPN), with 15.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.70% while institutional investors hold 23.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.60M, and float is at 69.60M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 18.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 5.55 million shares valued at $7.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.53% of the KOPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.11 million shares valued at $4.29 million to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.86 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $2.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $1.71 million.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAN JOHN C C, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that FAN JOHN C C bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $0.74 per share for a total of $74000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.46 million shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that FAN JOHN C C (CEO & President) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $0.66 per share for $99000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.36 million shares of the KOPN stock.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 297.54% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 24.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.14% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.