Who are the Institutional Holders in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is -3.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.84 and a high of $62.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $60.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.01% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.17% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.49, the stock is -1.96% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.57 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 3.50% off its SMA200. VZ registered -4.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.55%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 133200 employees, a market worth around $244.34B and $128.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.81% and -4.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $34.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

3,287 institutions hold shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 66.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 4.14B with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 66.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 328.95 million shares valued at $19.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the VZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 300.99 million shares valued at $17.91 billion to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 165.23 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $9.83 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 65.83 million with a market value of $3.92 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SILLIMAN CRAIG L., the company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff. SEC filings show that SILLIMAN CRAIG L. sold 10,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $57.73 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23771.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Skiadas Anthony T (SVP & Controller) sold a total of 10,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $57.10 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26201.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Dunne Ronan (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer) acquired 18,839 shares at an average price of $53.47 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 33,956 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -27.61% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 28.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.15% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.