Who is the Top Investor In HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)?

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) is 23.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.19 and a high of $33.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMSY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.95% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -17.74% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.50, the stock is 14.61% and 22.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.42 million and changing 8.05% at the moment leaves the stock 27.17% off its SMA200. HMSY registered 22.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.74.

The stock witnessed a 19.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.20%, and is 16.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $642.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.16 and Fwd P/E is 27.04. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.60% and 7.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HMS Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $201.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.20% in year-over-year returns.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 102.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.53M, and float is at 87.07M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 101.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.77 million shares valued at $329.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the HMSY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.25 million shares valued at $221.57 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Berkom & Associates Inc. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $91.99 million, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 3.40% of the shares totaling 3.01 million with a market value of $72.01 million.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aunan Greg D, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Aunan Greg D sold 32,459 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43518.0 shares.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) that is trading 2.70% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.74% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.