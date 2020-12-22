Who is the Top Investor In Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)?

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 885.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $11.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -47.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -47.2% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.04, the stock is 24.98% and 89.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.34 million and changing 9.85% at the moment leaves the stock 252.83% off its SMA200. RIOT registered 730.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 324.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.98.

The stock witnessed a 84.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 276.79%, and is 20.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.01% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $581.59M and $8.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 552.00. Distance from 52-week low is 2060.47% and -6.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $3.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.81% while institutional investors hold 12.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.53M, and float is at 49.50M with Short Float at 15.62%. Institutions hold 12.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.11 million shares valued at $5.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.12% of the RIOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.77 million shares valued at $2.09 million to account for 1.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.75 million shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $2.03 million, while MYDA Advisors LLC holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.08 million.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Les Jason, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Les Jason sold 68,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Riot Blockchain Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that YI SOO IL BENJAMIN (Director) sold a total of 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $7.00 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23000.0 shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, YI SOO IL BENJAMIN (Director) disposed off 44,068 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 163,000 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading 13.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.72% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.