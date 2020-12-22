Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)?

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) is -10.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $56.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.41% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.73% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 14.76% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.62, the stock is 6.06% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 28.33% at the moment leaves the stock 0.05% off its SMA200. AGIO registered -12.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.71.

The stock witnessed a 1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.45%, and is 24.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has around 536 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $194.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.45% and -24.89% from its 52-week high.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.31 with sales reaching $40.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), with 7.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.33% while institutional investors hold 103.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.14M, and float is at 61.42M with Short Float at 8.07%. Institutions hold 92.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 7.91 million shares valued at $276.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the AGIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.51 million shares valued at $192.79 million to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.8 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $167.83 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 5.99% of the shares totaling 4.15 million with a market value of $145.29 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alenson Carman, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Alenson Carman sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $39.93 per share for a total of $9983.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184.0 shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Bowden Christopher (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $50.01 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8306.0 shares of the AGIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Alenson Carman (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 345 shares at an average price of $47.30 for $16319.0. The insider now directly holds 184 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO).

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.45% up over the past 12 months. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is 65.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.38% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.76.