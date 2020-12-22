Why EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) is the topic of conversation today

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) is -48.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYEG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.16% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.21, the stock is 45.07% and 45.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.17 million and changing 45.94% at the moment leaves the stock 18.20% off its SMA200. EYEG registered -34.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a 54.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.81%, and is 39.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.69% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $24.07M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.81% and -59.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.20%).

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.90% year-over-year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG), with 183.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.96% while institutional investors hold 42.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.55M, and float is at 4.44M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 41.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.82 million shares valued at $7.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.24% of the EYEG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 35030.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26235.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 11673.0 with a market value of $45758.0.