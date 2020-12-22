Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 41.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.52 and a high of $232.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $218.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.0% off its average median price target of $249.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.17% off the consensus price target high of $272.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -1.18% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $222.59, the stock is 3.79% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.18 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 13.06% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 41.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $214.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $209.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.31%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $1689.28B and $147.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.91 and Fwd P/E is 29.79. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.97% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $40.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

4,883 institutions hold shares in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with 4.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 71.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.57B, and float is at 7.56B with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 71.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 622.69 million shares valued at $130.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the MSFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 516.07 million shares valued at $108.54 billion to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 309.0 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $64.99 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 236.75 million with a market value of $49.8 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hogan Kathleen T, the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Hogan Kathleen T sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $212.43 per share for a total of $6.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Nadella Satya (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 104,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $222.52 per share for $23.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, SMITH BRADFORD L (President) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $222.58 for $44.52 million. The insider now directly holds 713,482 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 20.30% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 83.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.64% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.