Why Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Are Going Crazy

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 607.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.68 and a high of $178.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $140.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.24% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -100.43% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.30, the stock is -1.29% and 35.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.92 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 99.25% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 597.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.87.

The stock witnessed a 49.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.25%, and is -10.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $56.20B and $246.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.73. Distance from 52-week low is 682.24% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $272.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 748.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,841.70% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

756 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 39.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.03% while institutional investors hold 57.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 394.68M, and float is at 356.00M with Short Float at 7.76%. Institutions hold 52.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 34.22 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with 30.87 million shares valued at $2.18 billion to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 27.88 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $1.97 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 20.24 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bancel Stephane, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $138.00 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.62 million shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $137.51 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.53 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Zaks Tal Zvi (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 25,034 shares at an average price of $157.81 for $3.95 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).