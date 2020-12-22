Why should you buy stock in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC) is -8.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.86 and a high of $11.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The HYAC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $9.21, the stock is -6.32% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.01 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -8.41% off its SMA200. HYAC registered -7.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.08.

The stock witnessed a -8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.08%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.95% and -18.28% from its 52-week high.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC), with institutional investors hold 89.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.66M, and float is at 40.00M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 89.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.22 million shares valued at $32.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the HYAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 1.95 million shares valued at $19.5 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $17.53 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $17.5 million.