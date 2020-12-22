Why should you buy stock in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 138.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is -6.65% and 41.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.96 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 79.35% off its SMA200. IDEX registered 175.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7003 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3860.

The stock witnessed a 70.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.27%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 20.20% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $440.76M and $15.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 639.13% and -57.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 44.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.77% while institutional investors hold 5.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.54M, and float is at 194.11M with Short Float at 13.68%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is M&T Bank with over 2.94 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the IDEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.22 million shares valued at $2.02 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.39 million shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $1.26 million, while Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $0.54 million.