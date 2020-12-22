Why SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) is -13.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $24.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.41% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -15.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.12, the stock is -25.20% and -25.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.65 million and changing 13.68% at the moment leaves the stock -14.99% off its SMA200. SWI registered -11.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.11.

The stock witnessed a -25.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.46%, and is -17.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.74% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) has around 3241 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.22. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.17% and -33.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarWinds Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $263.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in SolarWinds Corporation (SWI), with 4.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 97.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.89M, and float is at 63.95M with Short Float at 5.67%. Institutions hold 96.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 130.12 million shares valued at $2.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 41.43% of the SWI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Thoma Bravo, LP with 106.02 million shares valued at $2.16 billion to account for 33.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 7.87 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $160.13 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 7.46 million with a market value of $151.82 million.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMES USA INVESTORS VENTURE I, the company’s . SEC filings show that HERMES USA INVESTORS VENTURE I sold 57,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $21.97 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

SolarWinds Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that NB Strategic Co-Investment Par (10% Owner) sold a total of 289,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $21.97 per share for $6.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.96 million shares of the SWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 289,066 shares at an average price of $21.97 for $6.35 million. The insider now directly holds 4,959,467 shares of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI).