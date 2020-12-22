Will JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -11.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.91 and a high of $141.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $119.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.47% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -54.44% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.55, the stock is 2.74% and 11.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.32 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock 23.75% off its SMA200. JPM registered -9.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.38.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.06%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 256358 employees, a market worth around $378.47B and $69.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.12 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.64% and -12.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.42 with sales reaching $27.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

3,544 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with 26.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 72.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.08B, and float is at 3.02B with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 72.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 242.56 million shares valued at $23.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the JPM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 194.07 million shares valued at $18.68 billion to account for 6.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 135.13 million shares representing 4.43% and valued at over $13.01 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 74.77 million with a market value of $7.2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURKE STEPHEN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURKE STEPHEN B bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $87.99 per share for a total of $6.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that BACON ASHLEY (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 13,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $91.12 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Pinto Daniel E (Co-President & COO, CEO CIB) disposed off 15,212 shares at an average price of $135.72 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -14.93% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 37.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.3% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.