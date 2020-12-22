Will Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is 149.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $28.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $22.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -41.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.50, the stock is 47.67% and 36.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.0 million and changing 15.07% at the moment leaves the stock 60.46% off its SMA200. TTCF registered 151.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 54.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.72.

The stock witnessed a 62.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.04%, and is 24.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $135.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 150.00. Distance from 52-week low is 161.27% and -10.96% from its 52-week high.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $39.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.80% this year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), with 40.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.47% while institutional investors hold 20.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.12M, and float is at 20.18M with Short Float at 18.67%. Institutions hold 8.02% of the Float.