Will The Boeing Company (BA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is -32.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.00 and a high of $349.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $219.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $227.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.56% off the consensus price target high of $307.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -75.45% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $219.31, the stock is -2.04% and 14.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.73 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 30.11% off its SMA200. BA registered -33.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $180.89.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.87%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 161100 employees, a market worth around $124.65B and $63.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 157.89. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.42% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boeing Company (BA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boeing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $15.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

2,125 institutions hold shares in The Boeing Company (BA), with 671.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 53.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 566.60M, and float is at 563.86M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 52.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.59 million shares valued at $6.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.19% of the BA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Newport Trust Co with 35.14 million shares valued at $5.81 billion to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 30.24 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $5.0 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 26.41 million with a market value of $4.36 billion.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $173.36 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1152.0 shares.

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -9.60% down over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -51.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.97% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.