Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -43.50% Change This Year

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is -43.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $0.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.67% higher than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is 15.73% and 61.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.36 million and changing -9.53% at the moment leaves the stock 23.74% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -41.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1354 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1377.

The stock witnessed a 28.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.84%, and is 13.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 197.77% and -62.53% from its 52-week high.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), with 24.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.42% while institutional investors hold 6.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 550.54M, and float is at 539.13M with Short Float at 6.09%. Institutions hold 6.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 12.25 million shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the ZOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.78 million shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 2.87 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $0.2 million.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.