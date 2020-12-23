Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is 284.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $7.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.94% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 36.90% and 6.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.91 million and changing 35.17% at the moment leaves the stock 83.86% off its SMA200. AMTX registered 239.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 286.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5907 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2267.

The stock witnessed a 54.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.16%, and is 33.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.53% over the week and 11.00% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $72.03M and $180.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 761.00% and -37.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.80%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $49.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.19% while institutional investors hold 33.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.86M, and float is at 19.59M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 29.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.1 million shares valued at $3.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.05% of the AMTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.68 million shares valued at $2.17 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $1.18 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.82 million.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -4.97% down over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -7.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.11% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.59.