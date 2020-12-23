Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is 55.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKTS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -24.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.43, the stock is 42.35% and 48.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 11.48% at the moment leaves the stock 59.71% off its SMA200. AKTS registered 57.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.23.

The stock witnessed a 56.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.18%, and is 27.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $493.22M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 230.59% and 5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.50%).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $1.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 451.40% year-over-year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), with 4.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.56% while institutional investors hold 44.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.18M, and float is at 34.13M with Short Float at 25.38%. Institutions hold 39.64% of the Float.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shealy Jeffrey B., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $11.34 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Shealy Jeffrey B. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $10.25 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the AKTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Aichele David (EVP of Business Development) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $8.62 for $25860.0. The insider now directly holds 187,171 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is 26.18% higher over the past 12 months. Plantronics Inc. (PLT) is -4.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.31% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.22.