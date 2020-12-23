AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CYCC Stock Is Going Next

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) is 46.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67%.

Currently trading at $14.80, the stock is 18.27% and 32.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 12.72% at the moment leaves the stock 41.19% off its SMA200. AMCI registered 47.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.65.

The stock witnessed a 43.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.95%, and is 21.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI), with institutional investors hold 69.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.44M, and float is at 14.84M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 69.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.6 million shares valued at $26.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.71% of the AMCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Glazer Capital LLC with 2.03 million shares valued at $21.04 million to account for 22.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 1.8 million shares representing 19.87% and valued at over $18.61 million, while Magnetar Financial LLC holds 9.93% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $9.31 million.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L sold 268,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $12.18 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L (10% Owner) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $11.67 per share for $3.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the AMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L (10% Owner) disposed off 450,000 shares at an average price of $12.26 for $5.52 million. The insider now directly holds 1,350,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI).