Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Volatility At 18.24%, Should You Add A Position?

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is 2506.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $39.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $37.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.87% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -93.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -93.96% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.49, the stock is 71.11% and 177.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.63 million and changing 28.89% at the moment leaves the stock 497.46% off its SMA200. BLNK registered 2300.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1801.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.26.

The stock witnessed a 113.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 528.11%, and is 71.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.24% over the week and 16.77% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3779.20% and 22.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.60%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 113.70% in year-over-year returns.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), with 6.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.53% while institutional investors hold 22.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.38M, and float is at 25.34M with Short Float at 27.53%. Institutions hold 17.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.88 million shares valued at $19.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the BLNK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.8 million shares valued at $8.29 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arosa Capital Management LP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 2.53% and valued at over $6.44 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $3.81 million.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marks Kenneth R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Marks Kenneth R. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $69725.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that LEVINE JACK (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $8.30 per share for $83000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70287.0 shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, LEVINE JACK (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $80000.0. The insider now directly holds 60,287 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 43.07% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.24% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.