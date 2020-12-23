Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) is 117.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $3.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $3.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 23.89% and 40.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 18.37% at the moment leaves the stock 83.60% off its SMA200. BLIN registered 114.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4763 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1662.

The stock witnessed a 61.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.25%, and is 18.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 10.42% over the month.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $14.44M and $10.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 529.34% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-297.40%).

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $2.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN), with 60.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 4.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.42M, and float is at 4.36M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 4.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 64897.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.47% of the BLIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is GWM Advisors LLC with 36475.0 shares valued at $67843.0 to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are James Investment Research, Inc. which holds 36475.0 shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $67843.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 19968.0 with a market value of $37140.0.