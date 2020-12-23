Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) is -49.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $21.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNRL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.80, the stock is -3.24% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. MNRL registered -45.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.91.

The stock witnessed a -2.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.06%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $614.30M and $101.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.25. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.30% and -50.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brigham Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $23.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 275.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.30% in year-over-year returns.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL), with 468.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 107.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.48M, and float is at 36.68M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 106.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.07 million shares valued at $36.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the MNRL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.93 million shares valued at $35.1 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deep Basin Capital LP which holds 3.92 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $34.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.93% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $26.79 million.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Potts Kari Arneil, the company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Potts Kari Arneil bought 340 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $8.90 per share for a total of $3025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31182.0 shares.

Brigham Minerals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that BRIGHAM BEN M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $8.90 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22000.0 shares of the MNRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC (Director) disposed off 5,457,770 shares at an average price of $8.08 for $44.08 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL).