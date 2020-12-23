C3.ai Inc. (AI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is 91.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.03 and a high of $168.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $160.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.58%.

Currently trading at $177.47, the stock is 48.46% and 48.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.25 million and changing 10.31% at the moment leaves the stock 48.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.33.

The stock is 73.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.47% over the week.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $14.49B and $164.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.12% and 5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.80%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in C3.ai Inc. (AI), with 78.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.35% while institutional investors hold 26.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.67M, and float is at 57.50M. Institutions hold 17.55% of the Float.