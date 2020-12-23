CarMax Inc. (KMX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.32% Change This Year

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is 5.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.59 and a high of $109.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $100.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.13% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.71% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -26.48% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.33, the stock is -3.91% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.15 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock 4.80% off its SMA200. KMX registered 3.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.44.

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.84%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 27050 employees, a market worth around $15.39B and $18.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.21 and Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.62% and -15.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $5.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Top Institutional Holders

869 institutions hold shares in CarMax Inc. (KMX), with 520.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 100.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.43M, and float is at 163.29M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 100.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.39 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.60% of the KMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.6 million shares valued at $974.37 million to account for 6.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 9.68 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $889.5 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 8.76 million with a market value of $804.72 million.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ONeil Mark F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ONeil Mark F bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $93.40 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5709.0 shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that MARGOLIN ERIC M (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 8,863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $102.11 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24440.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Reedy Thomas W JR (EVP of Finance) disposed off 74,220 shares at an average price of $102.18 for $7.58 million. The insider now directly holds 34,626 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 36.91% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 19.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.21% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.9.