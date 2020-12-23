Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is -20.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.07 and a high of $115.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The CINF stock was last observed hovering at around $84.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.04% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -29.17% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.96, the stock is 4.15% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 12.59% off its SMA200. CINF registered -18.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.46.

The stock witnessed a 8.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.02%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has around 5148 employees, a market worth around $13.71B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.31 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.24% and -27.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 593.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Top Institutional Holders

791 institutions hold shares in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), with 11.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 72.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.90M, and float is at 149.88M with Short Float at 4.95%. Institutions hold 67.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.93 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.14% of the CINF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.88 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.13 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $712.0 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 8.37 million with a market value of $652.68 million.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aaron Thomas J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aaron Thomas J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $79.68 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4510.0 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Debbink Dirk J (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $74.84 per share for $37420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37833.0 shares of the CINF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Debbink Dirk J (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $71.56 for $35780.0. The insider now directly holds 37,333 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -20.82% down over the past 12 months. Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is 52.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.91% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.54.