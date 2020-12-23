CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) turns bullish with gain of 3.9 points

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 380.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.9% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.08% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.08% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.70, the stock is 86.24% and 135.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.73 million and changing 17.89% at the moment leaves the stock 292.99% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 373.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1118.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a 153.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.09%, and is 50.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.97% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $537.39M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2549.48% and 16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.60%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $2.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 177.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 189.70% in year-over-year returns.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.70% while institutional investors hold 16.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.84M, and float is at 15.27M with Short Float at 11.88%. Institutions hold 14.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.82 million shares valued at $10.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.73% of the CLSK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 0.54 million shares valued at $6.69 million to account for 10.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $3.02 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 2.15% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $1.31 million.