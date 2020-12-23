Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is 25.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.76 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.64, the stock is 21.31% and 31.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.09 million and changing 13.31% at the moment leaves the stock 39.67% off its SMA200. CLDR registered 23.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.51.

The stock witnessed a 29.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.97%, and is 17.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has around 2713 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $854.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.69. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.56% and 3.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.20%).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $221.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with 6.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 81.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.01M, and float is at 306.87M with Short Float at 6.64%. Institutions hold 79.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 52.33 million shares valued at $569.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.73% of the CLDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Intel Corporation with 26.07 million shares valued at $283.86 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19.69 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $214.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.02% of the shares totaling 15.71 million with a market value of $171.12 million.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reasoner Scott, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Reasoner Scott sold 38,376 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $12.37 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75349.0 shares.

Cloudera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that MURTHY ARUN (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 89,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $12.38 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the CLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, FRANKOLA JIM (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,363 shares at an average price of $12.30 for $53653.0. The insider now directly holds 1,379,132 shares of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 3.83% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.41% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.