Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CYCC Stock Is Going Next

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) is -52.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYCC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.12% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.44% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 55.77% and 68.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.94 million and changing 49.53% at the moment leaves the stock 36.63% off its SMA200. CYCC registered -40.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.09.

The stock witnessed a 86.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.62%, and is 44.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.75% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.13% and -67.34% from its 52-week high.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), with 150.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.09% while institutional investors hold 9.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.86M, and float is at 4.71M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 9.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the CYCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with 45756.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wedbush Securities Inc which holds 29012.0 shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $0.11 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 2994.0 with a market value of $10928.0.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.12% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.56% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 86590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.