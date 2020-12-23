Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Analysis & Forecast for December 2020

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) is -51.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $27.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPZM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.64% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.01, the stock is -4.32% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -18.04% off its SMA200. EPZM registered -41.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.53.

The stock witnessed a 6.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.59%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $11.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.31% and -56.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $6.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.20% in year-over-year returns.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 99.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.51M, and float is at 82.93M with Short Float at 12.80%. Institutions hold 95.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 15.07 million shares valued at $179.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the EPZM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RP Management, LLC with 9.17 million shares valued at $109.36 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 8.31 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $99.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.55% of the shares totaling 7.67 million with a market value of $91.53 million.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Agarwal Shefali, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Agarwal Shefali sold 2,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $13.54 per share for a total of $34148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76089.0 shares.

Epizyme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that GOLDFISCHER CARL (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $12.07 per share for $60350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the EPZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Beaulieu Joseph (Corporate Controller) disposed off 543 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $6994.0. The insider now directly holds 5,958 shares of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is -7.05% lower over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 70.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.47% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.59.