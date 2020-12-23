First Solar Inc. (FSLR) makes 15.23% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 87.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.47 and a high of $98.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $96.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.75% off its average median price target of $94.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.87% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -173.85% lower than the price target low of $38.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.16, the stock is 16.37% and 21.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing 9.08% at the moment leaves the stock 68.79% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 81.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.34.

The stock witnessed a 24.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.56%, and is 15.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $10.99B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.36 and Fwd P/E is 29.15. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.37% and 6.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $726.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -186.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.10% in year-over-year returns.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

679 institutions hold shares in First Solar Inc. (FSLR), with 14.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.79% while institutional investors hold 87.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.97M, and float is at 91.35M with Short Float at 8.72%. Institutions hold 75.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.52 million shares valued at $696.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the FSLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.83 million shares valued at $650.42 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.68 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $508.42 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $220.6 million.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeJong Philip, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that DeJong Philip sold 8,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $85.50 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that KENNEDY R CRAIG (Director) sold a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $85.50 per share for $47025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26984.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Gloeckler Markus (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 1,977 shares at an average price of $80.15 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 9,611 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 494.07% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -4.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.64% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.