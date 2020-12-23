Here is a breakdown of the CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) stock performance

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) is 231.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $37.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIIC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.25%.

Currently trading at $33.00, the stock is 20.24% and 89.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 14.78% at the moment leaves the stock 172.64% off its SMA200. CIIC registered a gain of 240.21% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.84.

The stock witnessed a 94.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 228.36%, and is 18.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 16.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 254.84% and -11.24% from its 52-week high.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), with institutional investors hold 66.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.34M, and float is at 25.88M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 66.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.94 million shares valued at $19.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the CIIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kepos Capital Lp with 1.43 million shares valued at $14.28 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS O’Connor LLC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $11.74 million, while Omni Partners LLP holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $8.24 million.