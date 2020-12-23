Here is a breakdown of the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) stock performance

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) is 39.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CURI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.12% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -15.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.90, the stock is 40.87% and 43.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 5.22% at the moment leaves the stock 40.72% off its SMA200. CURI registered a gain of 41.12% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.78.

The stock witnessed a 38.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.56%, and is 27.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.89% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $588.53M and $34.95M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.83% and -0.93% from its 52-week high.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CuriosityStream Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $11.36M over the same period.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.74% while institutional investors hold 75.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.19M, and float is at 6.88M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 32.57% of the Float.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENDRICKS JOHN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENDRICKS JOHN S bought 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

CuriosityStream Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) bought a total of 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the CURI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) acquired 11,684 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 781,157 shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI).