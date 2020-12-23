Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) is -38.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 33.18% and 32.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.11 million and changing 16.50% at the moment leaves the stock 33.01% off its SMA200. HUSN registered -33.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4685 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0785.

The stock witnessed a 35.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.84%, and is 21.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $21.18M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.25% and -64.69% from its 52-week high.

.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.15% while institutional investors hold 6.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.66M, and float is at 3.90M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 4.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.26% of the HUSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 28895.0 shares valued at $58801.0 to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 10584.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $21538.0, while Advisors Management Group, Inc. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 4800.0 with a market value of $9768.0.