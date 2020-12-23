Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) is 109.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $19.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOAK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77%.

Currently trading at $20.19, the stock is 38.10% and 61.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 9.61% at the moment leaves the stock 86.08% off its SMA200. LOAK registered a gain of 108.57% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.94.

The stock witnessed a 74.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.60%, and is 18.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 8.96% over the month. Distance from 52-week low is 110.31% and 3.54% from its 52-week high.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK), with institutional investors hold 81.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 81.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fort Baker Capital Management LP with over 1.47 million shares valued at $14.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the LOAK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.06 million shares valued at $10.68 million to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS O’Connor LLC which holds 0.91 million shares representing 4.56% and valued at over $9.2 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $5.49 million.